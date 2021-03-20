SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol said its South Sacramento division responded to three fatal crashes in less than four hours beginning Friday night.
The first collision occurred at around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 99 in Elk Grove. On Saturday, the CHP confirmed a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles on the highway and died at the scene.
Their identity was not released.
The second collision occurred about three hours later just before midnight in the area of Cliffcrest Drive and Oleander Way, near the Calvine Road exit off of Highway 99. An unidentified motorcyclist crashed into the back of a parked car and died at the scene.
The third crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. along northbound Bradshaw Road, south of Jackson Road. The CHP said a Jaguar skid sideways onto a center median and crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in half.
The CHP said the car became fully engulfed in fire and both the driver and passenger died. Their identities were not released.
All three crashes remain under investigation and the CHP said it is unknown at this time if drugs and alcohol were factors.