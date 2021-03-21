STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man arrested overnight is accused of carjacking a woman and driving off with a passenger still inside, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. along Pacific Avenue.
Stockton police said Kevin Tran, 25, assaulted the driver before driving away with a woman still inside. Shortly later, the woman was able to get out of the car and the two victims notified the police.
Officers located Tran a used a taser when the suspect refused to get out of the car, police said.
Tran faces charges of carjacking and kidnapping.