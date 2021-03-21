  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:North Highlands News, shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in North Highlands on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened along Watt Avenue near McClellan Park.

At around 4:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said there was a large police presence in the area of Watt Avenue and A Street.

It is unknown how many people were shot or involved, but at least one person was killed.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.