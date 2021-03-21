FOLSOM (CBS13) – A suspect led an all-day manhunt in Folsom Saturday after fighting officers who approached him for a traffic violation, police said.

Antonio Tavera, 26, of Orangevale, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of battery on an officer, obstructing an officer, violating his Post Release Community Supervision conditions, and weapons charges.

Tavera allegedly attempted to hide what was later found to be a gun in his car before fighting the officers as they tried to detain him. Folsom police said both officers suffered minor injuries with one being hospitalized and Tavera ran from the scene.

Despite flooding the area, officers did not locate Tavera. The department said this happened early Saturday shortly after midnight.

Folsom police said Tavera was spotted in a car back in the same area at around 9:30 p.m.. Tavera allegedly got out of the car and ran, hiding in a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive.

A large police presence converged on the area and residents were evacuated. Once surrounded, Tavera surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.