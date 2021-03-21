SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man and bashing in a police car window, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Pioneer Trail. The victim was standing at a RedBox out front of the store when the suspect allegedly jumped on his back and stabbed him with a metal drywall saw.

Authorities identified the suspect as Steven Messina, 27.

The victim was able to get Messina off of his back and police said Messina then ran away before being spotted by an officer who was driving along Moss Road.

Before the officer exited his vehicle to contact Messina, the suspect then smashed in the patrol car’s passenger side window with a hammer, police said.

steven messina Steven Messina, 27 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

saw (credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

slt pd window smashed (credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

slt pd window smashed 2 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department)

When Messina refused the officer’s commands, the officer used a taser to apprehend him, police said.

Messina faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making threats to an officer, resisting arrest, vandalism and battery on an officer.

South Lake Tahoe police said the stabbing victim suffered minor injuries that did not need medical treatment.