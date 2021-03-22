SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working hard to clean up trash that has been accumulating along Central Valley roadways.
Over the weekend, Caltrans District 10 division picked up truckloads of trash.

District 10's emphasis on litter removal is producing truckloads of trash during our weekend sweeps through the region. These are from this weekend's work! We're always picking up piles of tires to go with the garbage abandoned by individuals at the site or tossed from cars. pic.twitter.com/mFPlMKMLaJ
Clean-up work has been ongoing the past few weeks. Last weekend, Caltrans District 10 crews focused on Highway 99 in Ripon.
Earlier in March, Caltrans crews also picked up a mountain of trash that had piled up just off of Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.
Food containers, fast food wrappers, bottles, tire treads and car parts made up the bulk of the trash that was picked up. Discarded appliances, car batteries, broken furniture, chemical bottles and gas cans have also been found.
Caltrans says they appreciate the drivers who slow down and mind the crews working alongside highways.