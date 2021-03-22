SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a brief standoff with officers at a south Sacramento apartment early Monday morning.
Sacramento police say, around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to an apparent domestic violence incident at an apartment along Creeks Edge Way.
The suspect initially refused to get out of the apartment, officers say. Police also got reports that the suspect may be armed, prompting officers to block off the nearby streets and call in a SWAT team.
Officers were soon able to convince the suspect to come out and he was safely taken into custody.
Police say one victim sustained a minor injury in the incident.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point. Officers are still trying to determine if the suspect indeed had a firearm.