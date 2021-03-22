Evening Forecast - 3/22/21Dave Bender has your evening forecast on this Monday.

30 minutes ago

Sacramento Students And Staff Make Adjustments As The District Returns To In-Person LearningStudents at Will C. Wood are happy to be able to see each other at least for part of the year.

34 minutes ago

Snowmobiler Dies In Nevada County AvalancheA snowmobiler is dead after accidentally triggering an avalanche near Frog Lake in Nevada County.

39 minutes ago

Video Shows Man Being Charged By Elephant After Entering Enclosure With DaughterA man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment Sunday after he took his daughter into the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. An elephant charged, causing him to drop the girl. Fortunately, they were able to escape unharmed. The incident was captured on video.

43 minutes ago

Belarus-Born Firefighter Becomes American CitizenA young man who serves the community is now officially a part of it, after his naturalization ceremony on Monday. It’s a day Artur Lutsyk dreamed about since he was a little boy. He immigrated to the U.S. with his family from Belarus when he was eight.

52 minutes ago