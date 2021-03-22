Cal Fire Reports On Cause Of Zogg FireThe agency says the fire was caused when a pine tree made contact with power lines in rural Shasta County.

6 minutes ago

Mail Carrier Finds Two People Found Shot To Death Outside Of Fair Oaks HomeThe mail carrier was making their delivery just after 10 a.m. Monday, when they found the two bodies lying in the driveway. A gun was found nearby.

11 minutes ago

Car Crashes Twice During Chase That Ended In South SacramentoThe chase began after a driver blew a red light in South Sacramento. Deputies chased them onto Highway 99, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. That's when a crash occurred, breaking one person's leg.

14 minutes ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 3/22/21Get caught up on the top news stories of the day.

3 hours ago

3/22/21 PM Digi-CastGet ready to get windy!

4 hours ago