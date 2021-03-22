Drive-Thru Job Interviews Bring Hundreds To Stockton McDonald'sSome thirty Stockton area McDonald's offered a lot more than chicken nuggets at their drive-thrus Monday. The restaurants also offered the possibility of paychecks. They conducted 400 interviews.

FDA Looking Into Concerns Over Same COVID Tests With Different ResultsThe FDA says it's "looking into" "test result concerns" related to the PerkinElmer COVID test at the center of the state's $1.7 billion dollar lab contract. CBS13 has learned that labs across the state are using the same PerkinElmer COVID test but giving people different results for the same measure of virus.

Snowmobiler Dies In Nevada CountyThe snowmobiler stepped onto a cornice, which gave way, causing him to fall hundreds of feet to his death.

City Of Marysville Benefitting From Tax Revenues Due To Pot SalesIn Marysville, Perfect Union and Wild Seed are the only dispensaries in town. They both opened back in 2019, and since then, business has been booming.

Orangevale Domestic Violence Suspect SurrendersAn hours-long standoff involving a domestic violence suspect ended peacefully on Monday evening.

