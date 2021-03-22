VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say a teenage Maine girl missing since last week is possibly with a Vacaville man she met online.
The Lewiston Police Department says 15-year-old Oakland, Maine resident Lanie Nolan was last seen on Thursday. She reportedly said she was going for a walk, but never returned.
Detectives believe Nolan was possibly picked up by a 23-year-old Vacaville man she had been talking with on social media. The name of the man has not been released, but police say he could be driving a blue, 2001 Ford Mustang with the California license plate 5LQL188.
Nolan was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray pants, sneakers and eyeglasses.
Anyone who sees Nolan, the suspect or the suspect’s car is urged to contact police at (207) 784-6421.