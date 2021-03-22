SACRAMENTO(CBS13) – The Kennedy High School community is honoring an athlete gone too soon, Emmanuel “Manny” Antwi.

The senkjor football player collapsed suddenly in the midst of a game Friday, later passing away.

“I saw everybody rush over, I didn’t know it was him on the ground until I got to the sideline I looked and I was just like in shock,” said Rajan “Raj” Day, a teammate of Manny’s.

Raj is still in disbelief about the sudden passing of his teammate Manny.

He says Manny was the perfect team player who was always proud to play the game alongside his teammates and younger brother.

“Every good play he just gets hype for one another, he made a good play everybody got hyped. Somebody else made a good play he would get hyped — it was just the energy,” he said.

Our camera caught the energy Raj was talking about just shortly before Manny number 77 tragically collapsed on the field he loved.

“He was a big part of our team. He was a starter, he was the main person on the field, you’ll see him,” said Xavier Calvin.

Calvin says Manny was always uplifting and the two were inseparable on the field, sharing a photo with CBS13 of the two on the sidelines next to each other. He says Manny had an even deeper love for his family.

“Manny loved his mom and he loved his little brother. He would sacrifice practice just to watch his little sister. Not a lot of people do that,” Calvin said.

Xavier and Raj had no idea the team’s first game back would be followed by so much heartache. They how difficult returning to the field without Manny will be but say their brotherhood and love will keep their football family strong.

Both now hoping Manny, an athlete who always gave his all, will be remembered for his passion and spirit.

“I feel like we should get a 77-yard line or just imprint his name on the field because that’s where he belongs,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Manny’s family during this difficult time.