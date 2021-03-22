SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A driver escaped with just minor injuries after crashing off a rural Solano County road and rolling into a canal early Monday morning, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol's Solano division says, just before 6 a.m., a driver lost control while on Allendale Road between Dixon and Vacaville and crashed into an irrigation canal.
Exactly what led up to the driver losing control is unclear, but the vehicle came to a rest upside down in the canal – which was full of water.
From photos taken of the scene, the car’s whole cabin ended up underwater.
With the help of a Dixon Fire Department crew, the driver was rescued from the car and appeared to have only suffered minor injuries.
No other information about the crash has been released at this point.