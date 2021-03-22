FDA Looking Into Concerns Over Same COVID Tests With Different ResultsThe FDA says it's "looking into" "test result concerns" related to the PerkinElmer COVID test at the center of the state's $1.7 billion dollar lab contract. CBS13 has learned that labs across the state are using the same PerkinElmer COVID test but giving people different results for the same measure of virus.

22 minutes ago

Snowmobiler Dies In Nevada CountyThe snowmobiler stepped onto a cornice, which gave way, causing him to fall hundreds of feet to his death.

47 minutes ago

City Of Marysville Benefitting From Tax Revenues Due To Pot SalesIn Marysville, Perfect Union and Wild Seed are the only dispensaries in town. They both opened back in 2019, and since then, business has been booming.

48 minutes ago

Orangevale Domestic Violence Suspect SurrendersAn hours-long standoff involving a domestic violence suspect ended peacefully on Monday evening.

53 minutes ago

Mail Carrier Discovers Bodies Of Man And Woman In Front Of Fair Oaks HomeTwo people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a Fair Oaks neighborhood. A mail carrier had reportedly walked up to the house and discovered the bodies in an area hidden from the street.

59 minutes ago