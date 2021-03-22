WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officers have cited one driver and impounded his car after an alleged street race in Woodland on Sunday night.
Woodland police say, just before 10 p.m., officers out patrolling near Churchill Downs Avenue and Santa Anita Drive happened upon an apparent street race. Several vehicles were involved in the race, officers say.
Officers were able to pull over one of the vehicles and impounded his car. The driver, whose name has not been released, also got a misdemeanor citation for participating in a speed contest.
It’s unclear if the other drivers involved in the alleged street race have been identified.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Brief Early Morning Standoff At South Sacramento Apartment
Authorities across Northern California have been dealing with near-constant “sideshows.” Over the weekend in San Jose, police say they broke up a group of more than 200 vehicles that had met in a parking lot. More than a dozen citations were given out, police said.
A Solano County sideshow earlier in March also led to a person head-on crash that left a bystander with major injuries.MORE NEWS: San Juan Unified To Welcome Back All Students For First Time Since Distance Learning Began
Police urge people who encounter a street race or sideshow in Woodland to call dispatchers at (530) 666-2411.