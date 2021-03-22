Teammates Remember Manny Antwi, Kennedy High Senior Who Suddenly Collapsed During Football Game The Kennedy High School community is honoring an athlete gone too soon, Emmanuel "Manny" Antwi.

Kennedy High Football Player Emmanuel Antwi Dies After Collapsing During Game Against Hiram JohnsonA Kennedy High School football player who collapsed during a game Friday night after suffering a medical emergency has died, the Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed on Saturday.

Kennedy High School Football Player Suffers Medical Emergency During Game A Kennedy High School football player had a medical emergency during a game against Hiram Johnson Friday night.

Kings Beat Celtics 107-96 To Sweep Season SeriesRichaun Holmes had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals, and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat Boston 107-96 on Friday night and earn their first season sweep of the Celtics since 2007.