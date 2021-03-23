SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Three people were killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash along Interstate 5 near Thornton early Tuesday morning.
3 confirmed dead amd 2 CHP officers injured after I-5SB crash near Thornton. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/lTcBq9LHQU
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) March 23, 2021
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway near Walnut Grove Road.
CHP says a patrol car was on the shoulder with its emergency lights on, dealing with a big rig that had broken down.
A driver then slammed into the back of the patrol car. The impact sent the patrol car – which had two officers inside – into a ditch while the other vehicle went out of control and crashed into a tree; the other car then burst into flames.
Officers say three people who were inside the car that crashed into the patrol car were pronounced dead.
On 3/23/2021, at approximately 2:30 am, a CHP patrol vehicle, occupied by 2 officers was struck in the rear. The #2 lane of I-5 SB south of Walnut Grove Rd is currently closed and is expected to be closed for several hours to conduct on scene investigation. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tvxTKuDWwJ
— CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) March 23, 2021
The officers who were in the patrol car have been sent to the hospital.
Drivers heading through the area should expect heavy traffic as the #2 lane remains closed south of Walnut Grove Road due to the investigation.