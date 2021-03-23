By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, Interstate 5, San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Three people were killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash along Interstate 5 near Thornton early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway near Walnut Grove Road.

CHP says a patrol car was on the shoulder with its emergency lights on, dealing with a big rig that had broken down.

A driver then slammed into the back of the patrol car. The impact sent the patrol car – which had two officers inside – into a ditch while the other vehicle went out of control and crashed into a tree; the other car then burst into flames.

READ MORE: Drive-Thru Job Interviews Bring Hundreds of Applicants To Stockton-Area McDonald’s

Officers say three people who were inside the car that crashed into the patrol car were pronounced dead.

The officers who were in the patrol car have been sent to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Snowmobiler Dies In Nevada County Avalanche After Snow Ledge Gives Way

Drivers heading through the area should expect heavy traffic as the #2 lane remains closed south of Walnut Grove Road due to the investigation.