SACRAMENTO (CBS) — The California Department of Public Health reported 1,823 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There were also 51 more deaths reported.
There were 160,229 new tests reported.READ MORE: Yolo County Improves To ‘Orange’ Moderate COVID-19 Alert Tier
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 3,549,101, while the total number of deaths is 56,596.
As of Tuesday, the 7-day rate of positive tests in California is 1.7%, which is a 0.2% decrease from a week ago. There have been 52,525,010 COVID tests administered so far.READ MORE: 3 People Killed After Car Crashes Into CHP Patrol Vehicle Along I-5; 2 Officers Hurt
There are 3,005 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses. That’s a decrease of 7 people or 0.2% fewer than the previous day.
There are 2,354 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, which is a 97-bed increase from Monday.MORE NEWS: California’s Senators Pushing Biden To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
Note: Numbers do not represent true day-over-day change as these results include cases from prior to yesterday. All-time series data is by reported date (the date information was reported to the California Department of Public Health).