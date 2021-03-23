Yolo County Establishments Struggling To Find Help As COVID Restrictions LiftYolo County restaurants might be toasting to being in the Orange Tier and its 50 percent indoor dining capacity. But, finding new employees to make that adjustment easier has been a struggle for the owner of Streets of London pub in West Sacramento.

9 minutes ago

Caltrans Workers Treated After Coming In Contact With White Powder In SacramentoA hazmat crew from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the incident. The workers were treated at the scene.

28 minutes ago

Bill Aimed At Cutting Down On Fentanyl Deaths Hits RoadblockThe bill known as Alexandra's Law stalled in committee Tuesday. It would have charged those who knowingly sell deadly pills with murder. The bill's supporters say lawmakers' failure to act not only allows the fentanyl epidemic to grow but puts countless lives in danger.

1 hour ago

Changes In COVID Tier Status Announced In Counties Across Northern CaliforniaMore local counties are moving through the state's reopening tier system. In our region, Nevada and Stanislaus counties are now in the Red Tier, while Yolo County moved to Orange Tier. Sierra County became the first to hit the least restrictive Yellow Tier.

2 hours ago

Rio Linda Woman Allegedly Conspired With 7 Inmates To Commit Unemployment FraudThe district attorney’s office says a woman was arrested at a Rio Linda home on Tuesday in connection to a suspected EDD fraud ring that also allegedly involves seven inmates. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the woman arrested is suspected of fraudulently receiving over $120,000 from California EDD.

2 hours ago