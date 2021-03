Despite Receiving Major Injuries, CHP Officers Involved In Crash Expected To Pull ThroughOfficers say three people who were inside the car that crashed into the patrol car were pronounced dead. The officers who were in the patrol car have been sent to the hospital with major injuries, CHP says.

Live Oak City Councilman Accused Of Using Racist Language, IntimidationAllegations of bullying, abuse, and public outbursts. A local town's city council says it has to protect city staff from one of its own.

Redding Suspect Reportedly Tries To Evade Police By Sliding Down Laundry ChuteA pursuit suspect in Redding led officers, all the way to a hotel laundry room.

Evening Forecast - 3/23/21Dave Bender has your latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

CBS13 News PM News Update - 3/23/21Here is your evening news update from across the Sacramento region.

