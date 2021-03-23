OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) — Detectives say they are investigating an attempted homicide after two shooting victims were found in Oregon House.
The Yuba County Sheriff's says, around 9 a.m. Monday, a woman who had been shot in the arm showed up at the department's Marysville headquarters. She told deputies that the shooting happened overnight at a property off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail.
She also reportedly told deputies that she believed there was a second shooting victim still at the home.
A SWAT team soon arrived at the property and, indeed, a second victim was located.
Deputies say the woman who showed up to the sheriff’s department was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. She has since been released from the hospital.
The condition of the second victim has not been released.
No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.