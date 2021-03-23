YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Yuba City man is facing a sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
The Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of California announced on Tuesday that 36-year-old Yuba City resident Scott Stephen Howard had pleaded guilty to child porn possession.
Court documents reveal that, back in 2016, Howard possessed sexually explicit images of minors.
Exactly how detectives discovered Howard had the images was not disclosed, but the case involved the FBI and Project Safe Childhood.
Howard is now facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’s set to be sentenced on June 29.