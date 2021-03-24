WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say two people were hurt after a shooting in West Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
West Sacramento police say, around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block 2nd Street to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both people were rushed to the hospital. One person was said the be in critical condition while the other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody near the shooting scene.
A suspect was taken into custody near the shooting scene.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point.