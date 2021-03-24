  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Multiple people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfield on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the blaze broke out shortly after 2 p.m. along Georgia Way, just east of city hall.

Two homes were impacted by the fire, resulting in approximately $500,000 in damage, officials said.

See photos from the fire fight below.

The fire department said two adults a child and a dog were displaced by the fire.

Crews in Vallejo, Vacaville, Benicia, Dixon and Fairfield all provided assistance.

No injuries were reported.