FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Multiple people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfield on Wednesday, officials said.
According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the blaze broke out shortly after 2 p.m. along Georgia Way, just east of city hall.READ MORE: Former Sacramento Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Sending Explicit Messages To 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online
Two homes were impacted by the fire, resulting in approximately $500,000 in damage, officials said.
See photos from the fire fight below.READ MORE: Despite Less Traffic, California Highways See Trash Pile-Ups
The fire department said two adults a child and a dog were displaced by the fire.
Crews in Vallejo, Vacaville, Benicia, Dixon and Fairfield all provided assistance.MORE NEWS: 'Had To Make Sure He Was OK': Auburn Good Samaritan Hailed A Hero After Saving Officer
No injuries were reported.