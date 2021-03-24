SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Play ball! Sacramento River Cats games will begin again this year — and fans will be allowed in the stands.

Opening day comes after the pandemic canceled the entire season last year. Today’s announcement came after Yolo County moved into the “orange tier”, allowing live sports with limited seating.

“I’m ready to go; I was not happy about it being shut down,” River Cats fan Julia Portillo said. “I’m gonna do what I have to to get tickets. I always do.”

River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson is still learning exactly what a fan experience will feel like.

Only 20 percent of Sutter Health Park’s seats will be available for games. Season ticket holders will get the first pick.

“There will be River Cats baseball,” Maxson said. “The emails and the phones have been lighting up for us.”

“We have not released pricing for the season,” he added,

State guidelines will require anyone who watches a game to live within a 120-mile radius of the outdoor sports venue they visit.

At Sutter Health Park, seating will be in two and four-person pods. That will require reservations. Ballpark food will only be offered through mobile orders and delivered to your seat.

“I think that’s to really limit the spread, and really kind of control how people are interacting in such a large venue like that,” Yolo County spokesperson Jenny Tan said.

In Sacramento County, the Republic announced it will also allow limited seating at their Papa Murphy’s Park, despite the county’s current “red tier” status.

The River Cat’s first regular-season home game is set for May.

They are also planning on ramping up on employees again and have about 400 part-time jobs they will need to fill.