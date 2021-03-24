SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Evidence gathered at two recent pipe bomb incidents outside of a South Sacramento elementary school has led to an arrest, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.
Gustavo Aguilar, 57, of Sacramento, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on four felony charges. The sheriff's office said Aguilar was bonded out on $25,000 bail a few hours after his booking.
Both incidents occurred outside of Ethel Baker Elementary School.
On March 2, a school employee notified law enforcement of a suspicious pipe that looked like an explosive device on the sidewalk. An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team soon responded and discovered that it was indeed a live bomb with explosive materials inside. A loaded "zip gun" (also known as a homemade or improvised weapon) was also found.
The pipe bomb was made up of a pipe with metal shrapnel, clay putty, fireworks and gasoline. The zip gun was made from steel piping with a spring-loaded cap and a 12 gauge shotgun round, according to investigators.
A similar incident occurred on March 19 as another live pipe bomb was found. In both incidents, the devices were disabled and no one was injured.
No further information was released.