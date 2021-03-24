SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after he allegedly met a teenage girl online and had explicit chats with her.
The family of the 15-year-old girl says she appears to have met the man, Daniel Donahue, through an app tied to Snapchat called “Hoop.”READ MORE: Big Rig Crash On Highway 99 In South Sacramento Causes Major Traffic Delays
The girl said she brought the conversation to her aunt’s attention when she found out Donahue was a police officer. The family says that in the hundreds of texts they have seen, there were nude photos sent and asked for.
On March 9, the girl’s family contacted the police department about the alleged conversations. The police department then placed Donahue on administrative leave and launched a criminal and administrative investigation into Donahue’s conduct. Sacramento Police Department detectives searched his residence, his workspace, electronic devices, and his vehicle and determined that “there was factual basis behind the allegations,” the Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Donahue resigned during the investigation. He had been with the department for about two years.READ MORE: Escaped Inmate From Nevada Suspected In Sacramento County Homicide
Based on their findings, the police department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Donahue, alleging inappropriate communications with a minor. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn issued a statement about the incident, which reads, in part:MORE NEWS: Gov. Newsom Picks Rob Bonta, California’s 1st Filipino-American State Legislator, As Attorney General
“The Sacramento Police Department does now and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers. This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our City.”