SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Both an officer and a suspect were hurt in a south Sacramento shooting overnight.
The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday along the 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue.
Here is a photo of the suspect's firearm that was recovered from the scene.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the neighborhood to investigate a report of shots fired and contacted the armed suspect. At some point during the contact, police say a shooting happened that left both the suspect and an officer with gunshot wounds.
The officer was rushed to the hospital. Police say it took some negotiations and de-escalation techniques before the suspect finally surrendered.
Both the suspect and the officer were listed in stable condition.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation.
Police have not released the name of the suspect at this point.