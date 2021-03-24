SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Nevada has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the 7700 block of Watt Avenue to do a welfare check at an apartment.

Deputies say no one initially answered the door, but they soon noticed a man inside.

Family of the person who lived at the home did not know the man deputies spotted. Further, when deputies tried to detain him, the man allegedly became combative and started to resist.

Eventually, the man was detained and deputies entered the apartment. Inside, deputies discovered the man who lived there dead.

Exactly how the man died was not determined. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

Detectives did reveal that the other man, now identified as 34-year-old Jonathan Collin Autry, who was found at the apartment had actually walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City over the weekend.

Autry has since been arrested and booked into Sacramento County Jail. He is facing homicide charges.