SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all people 50 and older starting April 1 – and nearly everyone else over 16 a few weeks later.

The governor’s office announced the change on Thursday.

Beginning April 1, we are expanding #COVID19 vaccine eligibility. Supply continues to increase thanks to the leadership of @POTUS. With more than 15 million shots in arms, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter. pic.twitter.com/Bee0V7vGjP — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 25, 2021

The move means that anyone over the age of 50 can start making a coronavirus vaccine appointment starting on April 1. Come April 15, anyone older than 16-years-old will be eligible to get vaccinated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom cited an increasing supply of vaccines as the reason for the expanded eligibility.

“This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms,” Newsom said in a statement.

State officials say, despite the expanded vaccine supplies, they expect it will still take several months for Californians to get vaccinated.