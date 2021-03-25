SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A DUI suspect is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in south Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The crash happened a little after 2 a.m. along Franklin Boulevard, near Turnbridge Drive.
California Highway Patrol says officers responded and found a person was struck. That person, who appeared to be homeless, was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say the suspect left behind their front license plate in the crash, helping quickly identify the vehicle involved.
Officers say the suspect left behind their front license plate in the crash, helping quickly identify the vehicle involved.

The suspect was later spotted parked on the side of Highway 99 near the Highway 50 connector. That driver, whose name has not been released, was then arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection to the crash.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.