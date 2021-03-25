SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man accused of leaving explosives at a South Sacramento elementary school is back in police custody.

Gustavo Aguilar was walking free until Thursday afternoon, accused of leaving explosives at Ethel Baker Elementary. Investigators said evidence gathered at the pipe bomb incidents on March 2 and 19 led to his initial arrest Tuesday.

Aguilar, 57, wrote names on the pipe bombs and a zip gun left outside Ethel Baker Elementary, including someone who previously worked there, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Neighbors were baffled Aguilar was allowed to walk free on a $25,000 dollars bond after his initial arrest.

“What kind of fool is out there, why he would do something like that especially in an elementary school?” said Tom, who lives across the street from the school.

CBS13 went to Aguilar’s house to speak with him Thursday. It’s just a five minute drive from Ethel Baker Elementary.

A man who says he lives with Gustavo, but wouldn’t identify their relationship, told us to get out.

“Let him have his day in court!” the man said. “Let him do that thing first and then you come and talk!”

The district attorney called Aguilar a risk to public safety becuase of his actions, his prior criminal history and two firearms registered in his name.

Aguilar’s bond was raised to $150,000.