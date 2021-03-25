SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Former coaches identified one of the three killed in a fiery crash in San Joaquin County as an athlete from Lathrop who had just played in the NCAA tournament.

He was identified as Oscar Frayer, 23.

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Frayer’s identity and also identified a second victim as Andrea Moore, 28, from Stockton, who was later confirmed to be Frayer’s sister. The third victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The three died in an early morning crash on Interstate 5 near Lodi on Tuesday.

Investigators say a Subaru SUV veered off the road and hit a California Highway Patrol car before launching down an embankment, smashing into a tree and catching fire.

Frayer was a senior at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. His team lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday to Iowa.

In a statement released Thursday, GCU said Frayer was expected to graduate in April and had been a starter on the men’s basketball team for four years. The school also confirmed that Frayer and Moore were siblings.

“On the court, Oscar was known as the “High Flyer” and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots,” GCU said. “Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus.”

Frayer’s former high school coach in Hayward says he was passionate about hoops and had a magnetic personality.

“He was a great kid, an awesome human being. Humble, competitive, you know what I mean?” said. “One of those kids who sets a goal and goes after it. A joy to coach,” Frank Knight said.

It’s still unclear who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash and we still don’t know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash also seriously injured two CHP officers. Both were taken to the hospital with major injuries, but they are expected to recover.