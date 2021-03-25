SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another Sacramento landmark attraction is set to reopen starting in April.
The Crocker Art Museum announced on Thursday that they will be reopening on April 8.
It will then be open Thursday through Sundays from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Counties in the Red tier of reopening limit museums to 25 percent of capacity, so entry will be by timed tickets.
Like most attractions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocker saw fits and spurts of reopening over the past year. It was closed through the spring and summer, but reopened in October for a short time.
The museum then closed again once the went through another set of expanded restrictions when winter rolled around and coronavirus cases started to spike.
When Crocker reopens in April, four new exhibitions will be on display: “Legends from Los Angeles” by Betye, Lezley, and Alison Saar in the Crocker Collection; “Country, City, and Sea”: Dutch Romantic and Hague School Paintings from the Beekhuis Gift; “Spirit Lines”: Helen Hardin Etchings with works by her mother Pablita Velarde, and daughter, Margarete Bagshaw; and “The Edge of Elegance”: Porcelains by Elsa Rady.
Sundays starting April 11 through May 31 will feature free admission. Reservations will be required, however.
Tickets can be secured at https://crockerart.org.