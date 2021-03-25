DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade guard Delon Wright to the Sacramento Kings for guard Cory Joseph and two second-round draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
De'Aaron Fox on Cory Joseph just now after his team's win over the Hawks and the news Joseph has been traded.
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) March 25, 2021
The 6-foot-5 Wright has averaged 10.4 points a game this season for the rebuilding Pistons. They acquired the 28-year-old guard in an offseason move. He has also played for Dallas, Memphis and Toronto.
The 29-year-old Joseph is averaging 6.6 points this season. He has spent the past season and a half with the Kings. Before that, he played for Indiana, Toronto and San Antonio.
