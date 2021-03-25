CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A suspected creeper in Cameron Park is behind bars after weeks of allegedly lurking around the small town.

For weeks, flyers warning neighbors of the alleged activities covered the Cameron Park neighborhood. Shawn & Kristy O’Donnell created the flyer to warn their neighbors.

“Knowing a person is in my backyard is unsettling,” Kristy said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Darren Duncan was caught on home surveillance peeping into Cameron Park homes and was already in custody on an unrelated warrant when he was arrested Thursday. Officers were able to match his tattoos to the ones in the video.

“I never thought, especially in Cameron Park, it would never happen up here,” Shawn said.

Despite the alleged peeper being off the streets, the O’Donnells say Cameron Park will never be the same.

“I’m supposed to feel safe in my house and I don’t. It’s very creepy to know there’s someone hiding in the dark watching you,” Kristy said.

The scariest part of it all? The person Duncan may have been watching was the couple’s 12-year-old daughter.

“My daughter’s room is right there on the side of the house,” Shawn said, and added, “The kids had been in there probably just two minutes before changing.”

It’s a tight-knit community and the O’Donnells say, until now, it’s also been a safe one.

“Cameron Park is a special place to live. It is still but it’s just going to take a little bit to get back,” Kristy said.

“Being able to leave the blinds open in the summertime for the kids. Every night now, I just go through and make sure everything is locked up like Fort Knox. Flashlight, my firearm close by and a wooden bat right by the door.” Shawn said.

The statute of limitations for peeping in California is just one year. El Dorado County Sheriff’s office is encouraging victims to come forward before that time runs out. As of now, Duncan is being charged with three counts of peeping.