SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man who escaped from a minimum-security prison in Nevada has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in Antelope.

Jonathan Autry, 34, is being held at the Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, early Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the 7700 block of Watt Avenue to do a welfare check at an apartment.

Deputies say no one initially answered the door when they did their welfare check, but they soon noticed a man inside.

Family of the person who lived at the home did not know the man deputies spotted. Further, when deputies tried to detain him, the man allegedly became combative and started to resist.

Eventually, the man was detained and deputies entered the apartment. Inside, deputies discovered the man who lived there dead.

Exactly how the man died was not determined. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

Detectives later identified Autry as the man who was found at the apartment and determined he had actually walked away from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City over the weekend.

Neighbors at the apartment complex said Autry’s face was a familiar one but not a friendly one.

“I had gotten a really bad feeling about this guy,” said Tameko Meeks.

Meeks said she and Autry came face to face. Her dashcam caught footage of Autry just one day before he was handcuffed outside of her apartment.

“He came up to my car. I have audio and video of this killer,” Meeks said.

Autry was serving a maximum five-year sentence at the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City for fraud.

“We saw the cops tackle him and put him in handcuffs,” said Ciera Erler, another neighbor in the area.

The community at the complex was shocked when they learned of the alleged homicide.

“They always said he was a nice guy he was nice to everybody. It hurt my heart to know something so terrible could happen to someone so nice,” Erler said of the victim.