OREGON HOUSE (CBS13) – Three suspects have been identified and are being sought in connection to an attempted homicide that left two people shot in Oregon House, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.
Authorities issued arrest warrants for Zachary Paul Williams, 39, Robby Lee Lepird, 31, and Jesse James Feamster, 23.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s says, around 9 a.m. Monday, a woman who had been shot in the arm showed up at the department’s Marysville headquarters. She told deputies that the shooting happened overnight at a property off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail.
The woman alerted police to a second gunshot victim who was still at the property. A SWAT team was dispatched to the property and located the second victim.
The woman who reported the shooting was treated and released from the hospital, and updates on the second victim’s condition were not released.
Williams, Lepird and Feamster are wanted for attempted homicide, mayhem, conspiracy, and other charges related to the shooting.
Williams, Lepird and Feamster are wanted for attempted homicide, mayhem, conspiracy, and other charges related to the shooting.

The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
The events leading up to the shooting are unclear at this time.