Former Sacramento Cop Appears In Court, Accused Of Exposing Himself To Minnesota TeenThe former officer is accused of sending lewd messages to the teen.

4 hours ago

Ceres Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relations With StudentThe alleged victim was a high school student.

4 hours ago

Investigators Release Report On Allegations Against Retired Sacramento County CEO Nav GillAbusive, vindictive, retaliatory, uncontrollable – those are just a few of the words used to describe former Sacramento County CEO Navdeep Gill in a report released by investigators Friday.

4 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 3/26/21Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Four Sacramento Sisters Expecting To Give Birth Within Months Of Each OtherThe sisters themselves were born 18 months apart.

5 hours ago