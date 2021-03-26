CERES (CBS13) – A Ceres teacher is in custody accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student, police said on Friday.
Orlando Barba, 30, was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces charges including molesting a child under 18, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 to 15 years old.
The Ceres Unified School District said it removed Barba from teaching on Tuesday due to the investigation and is cooperating with police.
Barba had been teaching at Mae Hensley Junior High School and was hired by the district in 2015. The district said records reflect that background and reference checks were clear.
CUSD also said it is reaching out to families of students who may have interacted with Barba and resources are available to support those who may be affected by the investigation.
Ceres police ask that anyone who may have additional information regarding the matter contact the police department.