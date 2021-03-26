COLFAX (CBS13) — Deputies say they have arrested a felon in Colfax who was found with a loaded pistol in his pocket.
Last weekend, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was doing some extra patrols along Alpine Circle in Colfax. A recent burglary in the neighborhood prompted the extra patrols.READ MORE: Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Fair Oaks Driveway Identified By Coroner
At some point, the deputy stopped a suspicious truck in the area.
As the deputy went to contact the people inside, the sheriff’s office says he noticed an air rifle in the center seat.READ MORE: 'Not Normal Behavior': Bears Behaving Oddly Raising Red Flags About Mystery Disease
The driver of the truck, identified as 63-year-old Nevada City resident David Roper, was then searched. A loaded pistol was found in Roper’s pocket, the sheriff’s office says.
Turns out the air rifle was a replica, but the sheriff’s office says the situation highlights how it’s almost impossible for anyone to distinguish between a real and a fake gun.MORE NEWS: Californians Told To Expect Appointment Backlogs Ahead Of New Vaccine Eligibility
Roper has been arrested and is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.