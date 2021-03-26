ANAHEIM, CA - March 18: Monica Link, of Sacramento, takes a photo with a Dole Whip at the Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats on Pixar Pier during the debut of Disney California Adventure\'s \"A Touch of Disney\" food event at Disney California Adventure Park Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Anaheim, CA. This spans the entire DCA park and allows guests to eat, interact with characters and explore the grounds. A Touch of Disney, the new limited-time ticketed experience at Disney California Adventure Park which has sold out, takes place March 18 through April 19, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Temperatures are heating up, so it’s time to cool down with a refreshing tropical treat! Jordan serves up some Dole Whip & Dole Whip Float.
Here’s the recipe!
DISNEY DOLE WHIP RECIPE
4 ounces pineapple juice
1 big scoop vanilla ice cream (about 3/4 cup)
2 cups frozen pineapple chunks
DOLE PLANTATION DOLE WHIP
1 cup frozen pineapple chunks
1 ripe banana, peeled and frozen
2-1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
1 teaspoon lime juice