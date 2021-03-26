  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, lathrop news, Modesto City Schools

LATHROP (CBS13) — At least one high school football game scheduled in the Central Valley this weekend has been scrubbed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Grace M. Davis High School was set for a matchup at Lathrop High School Friday night.

Modesto City Schools officials say a positive coronavirus test has now canceled that game. No other details about the positive test, including if it was a player or coach, have been released.

The district says Davis High was able to schedule a different game at James Logan High School.

High school football games resumed for a shortened season in California earlier in March after having been put on hold due to the pandemic. Each week has also brought some game cancellations, however.

State guidelines require that all coaches and players 13 and older need to be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week.