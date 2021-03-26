FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Both people who were found shot dead in front of a Fair Oaks home earlier this week have now been identified by the coroner’s office.
Late Monday morning, a mail carrier called authorities to report seeing what looked like a man and a woman unresponsive in the driveway of a home along the 5100 block of Rabeneck Way.
As deputies soon found, both people had been shot. They were pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 23-year-old Fair Oaks resident Sahara Lowry.
The man has also now been identified as 24-year-old Fair Oaks resident Christopher Eddy.
Detectives have said the pair were known to each other, but no other specifics about their relationship have been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting has also still not been detailed by authorities.
Investigators said there were no outstanding suspects and no threats to the public.