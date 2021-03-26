Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Fair Oaks Driveway Identified By CoronerBoth people who were found shot dead in front of a Fair Oaks home earlier this week have now been identified by the coroner’s office.

'Not Normal Behavior': Bears Behaving Oddly Raising Red Flags About Mystery DiseaseIf you come across a bear, that bear's first instinct should be to run away, but researchers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have come across some bears with very odd behavior.

Californians Told To Expect Appointment Backlogs Ahead Of New Vaccine EligibilityCalifornia is on the cusp of making the COVID vaccine available to almost everyone in the state, but local health officials are expecting delays and backups as lines get longer.