SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Abusive, vindictive, retaliatory, uncontrollable – those are just a few of the words used to describe former Sacramento County CEO Navdeep Gill in a report released by investigators Friday.

The county’s highest-ranking employee retired in February two months after the board put him on paid leave.

The report focused on the allegations that Gill created a toxic workplace for county employees.

A second, more comprehensive report is expected within the month. That will include the allegations of sexism, bullying, racism and disregard for public health raised by Dr. Olivia Kasirye and others at Sacramento County Public Health.

Independent investigators found that Gill created a toxic work environment and failed to create a safe work environment amid the pandemic.

Investigators interviewed 45 current and former employees for this investigation and said the majority described a toxic environment.

“Many witnesses reported that after Gill was placed on paid administrative leave, the environment in the CEO’s office was a lot more relaxed,” the report said. “They reported sleeping better and being less anxious. The CEO’s office was described as a ‘kinder, more humane’ place.”

Investigators noted that some witnesses claimed they did not recall incidents of bad behavior, but the investigators questioned their credibility.

Investigators also said that Gill denied accusations but found that Gill was not a credible witness and lacked self-awareness.

The report outlined several specific incidents of bullying and intimidation along with evidence that Gill did not respond to the COVID-19 pandemic appropriately.

According to paystubs obtained by CBS13, it appears Gill made roughly $50,000 while he was on paid leave in December-January. He then walked away with a $200,000 payout when he retired in February after meeting with investigators.