STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Stockton that left two people hurt late Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near 8th and Bieghle streets, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies who responded to the scene found one shooting victim who was soon transported to the hospital.
A little while later, deputies learned that there was a second victim in the shooting who had taken themselves to the hospital.
Both shooting victims were listed in stable condition, deputies say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point.
Detectives are still investigating. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4400.