SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A High Desert State Prison inmate who was convicted in Sacramento County is suspected in the stabbing death of another prisoner Friday, officials said.

William R. Dye, 52, was attacked by two inmates and injured with a homemade weapon at the Susanville prison, northeast of Sacramento, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Guards used pepper spray and gas to stop the attack. Despite life-saving measures, Dye was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Two inmates are suspected of attacking Dye, authorities said.

Stefan W. Tonkinson, 26, is serving 10 years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and other crimes in Sacramento County.

Jason S. Peters, 28, is serving 16 years for second-degree robbery and other crimes out of San Bernardino County.

Dye arrived at the prison from Butte County in 2009 to serve nearly 49 1/2 years to life for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, authorities said.

He received sentencing enhancements for having previous prison terms, committing the crimes while on bail and for firing a gun causing great bodily injury or death.