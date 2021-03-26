'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricoff On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

Report: 49ers Make Blockbuster Trade With Dolphins To Secure No. 3 Overall PickAre Jimmy Garoppolo’s days as the 49ers’ starting quarterback numbered?

Positive COVID-19 Test Cancels Grace Davis At Lathrop High School Football GameAt least one high school football game scheduled in the Central Valley this weekend has been scrubbed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Fox Career-High Lifts Kings Past Warriors 141-119De’Aaron Fox had a career-best 44 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 141-119 on Thursday night.