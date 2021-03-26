WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police are sending out an alert about an apparent anti-Asian incident that happened in Woodland this week.
Woodland police say a woman of Asian descent was walking home from the California Street Walmart on Thursday evening when she heard a man yelling across the street. She reported that the man was yelling hateful language.
The man also allegedly threatened to find “the Chinese and kill them all,” the woman reported to police.
The man also allegedly threatened to find "the Chinese and kill them all," the woman reported to police.

Police say the man then followed her and continued to make threats, prompting the woman to turn quickly into a nearby apartment complex parking lot to hide.
Officers responded but couldn’t find the suspect.
Woodland police are urging people to report such apparent incidents of bias, noting that they are aware of the recent increase in attacks on Asians in the US.
"The Woodland Police Department does not tolerate threats based on race, gender, or religion. Our department will continue to take these incidents seriously," the department said in a statement.
Police say only have a vague description of the suspect in Thursday’s incident.