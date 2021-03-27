NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal car-to-car shooting that happened along Watt Avenue in North Highlands last weekend, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
Ajan Ray Vaughn, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges, the sheriff's office said.
Vaughn is suspected of the shooting death of 18-year-old Julian Jason Villa on March 21 in the area of Watt Avenue and A Street near McClellan Park.
Villa was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the hospital.
"This person was a passenger inside of a vehicle and there was another vehicle that drove in close proximity to it and fired off several rounds," Sgt. Rod Grassman said the day of the shooting.
No further information was available.