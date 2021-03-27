Sonora High School Student Accused Of Threatening School, PeersA Sonora High School student was taken into custody accused of making threats toward other students and the school, police said on Saturday.

'Drive Out The Hate': Caravan Held In Sacramento In Support Of AAPI CommunityAs rallies were held nationwide to call out hate against Asian Americans in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Atlanta spas, protesters in Sacramento gathered at Southside Park in support of the movement.

Modesto Event Brings Together Families Of People Killed In Police ShootingsA solidarity barbecue in Modesto brought together family members who lost a loved one to police brutality.