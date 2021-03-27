STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Stockton on Saturday, police said.
The Stockton Police Department said a 15-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Astor Drive, police said.
Information regarding a suspect or suspect vehicle was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.